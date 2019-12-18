SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police officers are asking for the public's help in locating 65-year-old Esteban D. Riverasoto who was last seen near the 1800 block of W. Pacific Avenue at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the Spokane Police Department, Riverasoto left the area on foot wearing only a camouflaged jacket and an army hat with pins.
Riverasoto is described as a Hispanic man around 5-foot, 10-inches tall and between 180 to 190 lbs. He has a grey beard and is bald.
Due to his age-related cognitive impairment and the cold weather, Riverasoto is considered to be vulnerable and endangered.
If you see Riverasoto, you're asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.
