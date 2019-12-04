SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers with the Spokane Police Department are attempting to find 81-year-old Catherine Hutchinson, who went missing on Wednesday, December 4.
According to Police, Hutchinson went missing from 2500 E. Rowan Avenue at about 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday. She was not found in the area when officers arrived to do a search.
Hutchinson left a home on foot using a red walker. She recently had a stroke and suffers from dementia and is insulin dependent. She's not familiar with the area and because of her conditions, it's imperative that she is found quickly.
She was last seen wearing a red coat, white sweats and black shoes. She's 5'04," about 140 pounds with brown hair.
Anyone who has seen Hutchinson or who knows her location is asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.
