Spokane Police are asking for your help finding 43-year-old Robert Talacon.

He is 6'3", 180 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes. He wears glasses but didn't have them on when he left home.

Mr. Talacon has a medical condition where he needs his meds. Last seen wearing a gray beanie hat, dark colored sweater, dark colored t-shirt, light blue shorts w/tennis shoes.

If you see Robert J. Talacon please call Crime Check 509-456-2233 reference

SPD Case number 2019-20019449