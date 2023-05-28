Spokane police searching for suspect after shooting in Spokane's Logan Neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is seeking the publics help in finding a shooting suspect following an incident in Spokane's Logan Neighborhood yesterday.
Just after 1 p.m. on May 27, the Spokane Police Department responded to multiple reports of a shooting near the 900 block of East North Foothills Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds who was immediately transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
SPD immediately began an investigation that led them to identify a suspect. SPD has probable cause to arrest 33-year-old Ryan Shaules on charges of first-degree assault. Shaules is a convicted felon and other charges are likely.
Shaules is considered armed and dangerous. If you know where he might be you are asked to call 911 immediately. If you have additional information about this incident and have not spoken with investigators, you’re asked to call crime check at 509-456-2233 and reference case number 2023-20101953.