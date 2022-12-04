SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) continued their search for a suspect involved in a standoff with police Sunday evening.
SPD officers were dispatched to a call of a suspicious individual at about 12:42 p.m. Officers arrived at 12:48 p.m.
Spokane Chief of Police Craig Meidl said an officer with the department fired a shot after the male suspect approached officers with a firearm. The suspect then dropped the weapon and fled the scene, at which point the officers were able to determine the weapon was a replica.
SPD still does not know if the suspect was struck, but Meidl was able to confirm that nobody else was struck.
Meidl stressed the information he had was "preliminary" as he described some of what led up to the shooting.
He said a complainant called about a suspicious vehicle with loud music and an argument between a man and a woman.
According to Meidl, "the complainant added the suspect said, 'bring the cops, I'll die right here as well.'"
Meidl said the investigation is evolving and ongoing, and that the shelter-in-place order will remain for now. He could not provide a specific area for that order.
The SIIR protocol will be activated, as is required for officer-involved shootings. Meidl was not yet aware what agency would lead the investigation into the shooting.
Updated: Dec. 4 at 4 p.m.
A suspect fled following a standoff with Spokane police Sunday afternoon in the Logan neighborhood. Nearby residents have been asked to shelter in place.
According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), the scene remains active as police search for the suspect and a firearm. SPD stressed the information is preliminary.
SPD said a law enforcement officer discharged their weapon, however they could not confirm if the suspect was hit.
Perry is closed northbound at Indiana, and the side streets between Hamilton and Perry are blocked at Indiana in the area, north to Illinois and south to Mission.
Officers with the Spokane Valley Police Department and deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of the investigation.
This is a breaking news story. This page will be updated as we learn more.