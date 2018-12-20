A suspect from an armed robbery at the Mobile Station on Spokane's South Hill is at large according to Spokane Police.
SPD says Wednesday around 11 p.m., a man entered the Mobil at 17th & Ray, displayed a knife and demanded money from the clerk. He then fled southbound on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
Officers arrived within minutes from being dispatched, and a K9 track was attempted, but officers weren't able to locate the suspect.
The suspect is described as a white male in his 20’s, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a white athletic-style shoes, a light colored hooded sweatshirt, and dark colored pants.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 456-2233.