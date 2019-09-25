  • Rob Curry

Update: 4:45 pm

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police have arrested one person on an outstanding warrant after searching a home on the lower South Hill.

The investigation was launched in relation to a shooting incident that happened earlier on Wednesday, September 25. 

According to police, between four and six people were removed from the home during the search. 

Previous Coverage:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are currently at a home in the lower South Hill as they search for a suspect who may be involved in a shooting investigation. 

People are being told to avoid the area near 5th and Ray. 

KHQ has a crew at the scene working to gather more information. This story will be updated as more details become available. 

