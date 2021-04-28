Spokane Police searching for two drivers after car rams into another outside River Park Square

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are searching for two drivers after a car rammed into another, crashing into a meter outside Spokane's River Park Square. Gas in the area has been turned off.
KHQ is at the scene working to get more information.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are searching for two drivers after a car rammed into another, crashing into a meter outside Spokane's River Park Square. Gas in the area has been turned off.
KHQ is at the scene working to get more information.
Currently in Spokane
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.