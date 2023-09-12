SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) says officers have responded to more auto-pedestrian crashes this year than last year, and there's been a recent spike.
In fact, SPD says there have been eight car and pedestrian crashes over the last two weeks alone, two of which were deadly.
One of the people killed was 61-year-old Olivine Cree, who was hit by a car while crossing the street near Fourth Ave. and Maple St. in Downtown Spokane last week.
"She was loved, she had grandkids, she was a niece, she was a sister, she was a mother, she was a grandmother," her daughter, Linda Juitt said. "She was a human being."
Juitt says her mother was full of life and love, and was taken far too soon.
"I thought I'd have 20 plus more years with my mom, I thought my kids would be able to grow up with my mom," Juitt said. "I know she didn't want to go this soon. I know she didn't mean it, because I know she wouldn't leave without saying goodbye to me."
Spokane police said the driver who hit Cree and one other person just after 6:30 p.m. on September 6 was not at fault and was not charged. The Spokane County Medical Examiner ruled Cree's death an accident.
"They're so abrupt, they're often very traumatic and they're so easily avoidable if a few people had done things differently," said Spokane Police Cpl. Nick Briggs, who added officers are seeing a trend he called "disturbing."
Officers have responded to 13% more crashes where a car hit a pedestrian so far this year than over the same time period last year: 93 in 2022 and 107 in 2023.
Of those auto-pedestrian crashes, 77 of them through mid-September of last year caused injuries, 92 of them in 2023 have caused injuries–five of those this year were fatal.
"The roadways are designed in such a way that if everyone is doing their part, these can be prevented," Briggs said.
Briggs said October and November are traditionally when there are more auto-pedestrian crashes.
"The reason is that most of the time is the weather is still good enough for people to be out and about, but our hours of daylight are reduced," Briggs added.
The common misconception is that pedestrians always have the right of way, but Briggs said that's not the case.
"Pedestrians do have the right of way in certain circumstances when they're in crosswalks."
Everyone has responsibilities on the road to make sure people stay safe.
"Vehicles have the responsibility to yield to folks in the crosswalks, to obey the speed limit and to be paying attention to their surroundings," Briggs said. "Pedestrians have responsibilities too: don't abruptly step into the lane of travel and, if they're crossing at a location that's not a crosswalk, to yield to vehicles."
Briggs added that wearing bright clothing to be better seen at night, staying off of phones and taking out headphones were other ways pedestrians can stay safe.
Those responsibilities mean so much more to Linda Juitt in the wake of losing her mother.
"I'm sure each one of us has jaywalked in our times, I know that it's not safe," Juitt said. "I also truly believe that drivers need to be even more cautious, because you're operating a vehicle that unfortunately can take a life very easily."
Juitt says her mother's death has been extremely trying for her family, both emotionally and financially. If you'd like to assist with funeral costs, you can visit their GoFundMe by clicking here and here.