Spokane police seek help identifying suspect who abandoned guns and drugs in stolen vehicle

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is seeking public help identifying a suspect who allegedly abandoned guns and drugs in a stolen vehicle.
According to a release from SPD, officers responded to a shoplifting incident at a business on the 2400 block of North Division Street on Jan. 12. Employees said they saw the suspect leave the store with stolen items and walk towards a vehicle in the parking lot. When employees tried to contact the man, he fled on foot.
Officers arrived and found the vehicle the suspect fled from had been reported stolen. Detectives executed a search warrant on the car and found six guns, at least three of which had been reported stolen. Officers also found a stolen electronic bike valued at over $10,000. Thousands of pills, suspected to contain fentanyl and disguised as prescription medication, were also found along with suspected methamphetamine and cocaine.
SPD Detectives are looking to identify the pictured suspect. If you have information about his identity or whereabouts, SPD asks that you contact Sergeant Eckersley at beckersley@spokanepolice.org.