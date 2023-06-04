SPOKANE, Wash. — The missing boy was found safely and returned to his family.
Updated: June 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Spokane police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 6-year-old boy who was last seen near Dutch Jake's Park at about 7 p.m. Sunday.
The boy is described as Native American with very short hair, possibly wearing a gray Nike shirt, blue shorts and white and black Adidas shoes, according to an alert from the Spokane Police Department.
Police urge anyone who sees him to call 911 or Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.