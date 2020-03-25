Update: Police say they have taken a suspect into custody from a robbery earlier Wednesday morning at a South Hill 7-11 store.
SPD says there was no weapon found on the man when they took him into custody in the area of 29th Ave., about a mile from the 7-11 he had taken food items from before pulling a gun on the store clerk.
Police say some citizens recognized the subject after descriptions were provided during local newscasts Wednesday morning.
The investigation is ongoing.
Previous coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash - Police are searching for a suspect after they say he robbed a convenience store on the South Hill Wednesday morning.
According to Spokane Police, a man went into the 7-11 on Regal & 30th around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, took some food items and pulled a handgun on the clerk. The suspect then fled the store.
Police have set up a perimeter with K9 units in the area and their weapons drawn.
The suspect is described as: "5-5 black male, 200 pounds, short hair, some facial hair, dark grey t-shirt and blue shorts."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.