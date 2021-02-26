Both the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Spokane Police will no longer make arrests for simple drug possession, both agencies confirmed with KHQ.
This changes follows the Washington State Supreme Court ruling on Thursday that the state's felony drug possession law was unconstitutional.
Both agencies told KHQ that the new changes are still evolving, and more changes could be yet to come. We are also reaching out to the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office to get their reaction to the ruling.
