Weather Alert

...LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY... .LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW FALLING SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY MORNING WILL LEAD TO SLICK TRAVEL CONDITIONS. LOWLAND TEMPERATURES WILL WARM SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND SHOULD RESULT IN IMPROVING TRAVEL CONDITIONS. SNOW SHOWERS ARE EXPECTED TO PERSIST ON THE MOUNTAIN PASSES INTO SUNDAY NIGHT. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES WITH LOCALLY UP TO 3 INCHES EXPECTED. * WHERE...SANDPOINT, BONNERS FERRY, PRIEST RIVER, EASTPORT, SCHWEITZER MOUNTAIN ROAD, COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, MOSCOW, PLUMMER, POTLATCH, GENESEE, PULLMAN, COLFAX, ROSALIA, OAKESDALE, TEKOA, UNIONTOWN, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, COLVILLE, NORTHPORT, DEER PARK, CHEWELAH, NEWPORT, KETTLE FALLS, SPRINGDALE-HUNTERS ROAD, ORIN-RICE ROAD, AND FLOWERY TRAIL ROAD. * WHEN...FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST SUNDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOW COVERED ROADS ARE EXPECTED SUNDAY MORNING BUT WARMER TEMPERATURES IN THE AFTERNOON SHOULD RESULT IN IMPROVING CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&