SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people were taken into custody after Spokane Police stopped a reported stolen truck downtown. Inside the vehicle, officers found drugs, a gun, fake money and other suspected stolen items.
It all started on Friday, May 31 when a man called 911 saying that he was following his stolen vehicle on Division, approaching downtown.
Officers pulled the truck over on Spokane Falls Boulevard and detained three people who were inside.
Raymond Lindley, 33, was in the front passenger seat, Jameel Henriksen, 34 was in the back passenger seat and a woman who was driving was not arrested.
Officers searched the truck and found two counterfeit $50 bills, a baggy with a substantial amount of methamphetamine, other baggies with methamphetamine and heroin and paraphernalia.
They also found a handgun that had been reported stolen out of Seattle two years prior, according to the Spokane Police Department.
The truck contained several other items which officers suspected might be stolen, such as jewelry, tools and tires. An investigation to determine the owners of the property is ongoing and may result in additional charges.
Henriksen was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Lindley also faces multiple charges.