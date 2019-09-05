A suspect who allegedly was threatening people with a firearm is still at large after a search by dozens of Spokane Police officers in Browne's Addition.
Just after 1 a.m. Thursday, SPD received a report of a subject in the 2100 block of W. Pacific Ave. pointing a gun at a citizen. Upon arrival, other citizens were reporting similar behavior, saying there was a man yelling and walking around the neighborhood threatening people with a firearm.
SPD patrol officers and SWAT personnel responded to the area. Using patrol cars and an armored vehicle, about two dozen officers scoured the neighborhood for nearly two hours looking for the man.
The suspect wasn't located, and is described as a white man in his 50's, bald or balding, wearing jeans and a white shirt or shirtless.
Anyone who was threatened by the subject or has information about his identity is asked to call SPD at 509-456-2233, and reference incident #2019-20169107.