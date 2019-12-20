UPDATED ON DECEMBER 20, 2019 AT 10:00 P.M.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and SWAT team members have arrested the standoff suspect who barricaded himself inside a family's apartment on Gray Ct. near Division Street Friday night.
According to reports by the Spokesman-Review, the family who lived in the apartment called police to report two burglars who they found inside their home attempting to steal Christmas presents.
One of the suspects barricaded himself inside the child's room, while the other suspect jumped out a window and made off with a bag full of what the family believes was their belongings.
The suspect inside the room told the family he was armed and would not come out. The family called police and reportedly remained inside the apartment's living room, claiming they had a can of bear mace to protect them, which they didn't.
The SWAT team was called in to assist in the standoff, which lasted for more than two hours. The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody at 8:30 p.m. Friday night and charged with residential burglary and obstruction.
No injuries were reported. Police are still searching for the second suspect who was able to escape out the window with the family's belongings.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A portion of Gray Ct. at Division Street is blocked off while Spokane Police officers and SWAT team members respond to a barricaded suspect.
You are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
