Police lights background

Saturday night, Spokane Police Department took a burglary suspect into custody. 

Officers responded to the Corbin park neighborhood after a mother and daughter heard a knock at their door and a short time later found 37-year-old Stephen Brown inside their home. 

The woman yelled and Brown fled when she called police. 

When officers arrived, the noticed a male matching the description of the suspect south of Corbin Park. Officers attempted to contact the suspect but Brown fled but was taken into custody a short time later. 

Stephen Brown had an active warrant for his arrest for burglary. 

He was booked in jail for multiple charges including Residential Burglary.

Tags