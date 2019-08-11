Saturday night, Spokane Police Department took a burglary suspect into custody.
Officers responded to the Corbin park neighborhood after a mother and daughter heard a knock at their door and a short time later found 37-year-old Stephen Brown inside their home.
The woman yelled and Brown fled when she called police.
When officers arrived, the noticed a male matching the description of the suspect south of Corbin Park. Officers attempted to contact the suspect but Brown fled but was taken into custody a short time later.
Stephen Brown had an active warrant for his arrest for burglary.
He was booked in jail for multiple charges including Residential Burglary.