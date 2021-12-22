SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are dedicating more resources to fight shoplifting this holiday season. They say it's a quality of life issue, and don't want people to feel unsafe while they're out and about doing their holiday shopping this year.
"It may seem like a lower level crime, but it's a crime with a lot of victims," said Julie Humphreys, Public Safety Communications Manager for the Spokane Police Department.
Humphreys said the holiday shoplifting emphasis includes added patrol and neighborhood resource officers, and undercover detectives.
"All property crime like that is very hard on people, to feel like they could constantly be a victim," Humphreys said. "We don't want to live in a city like that. We want to change that."
They've made arrests for more than just shoplifting.
"Oftentimes shoplifting isn't the only crime going on there," Humphreys said. "There's a lot of vehicle theft in the parking lots. If people are shoplifting, they're also watching shoppers go to their cars with packages, and often breaking into those cars to get the packages–sometimes even taking the entire car with them."
Humphreys said shoplifting numbers overall are down this year, compared to pre-pandemic numbers in 2019. There were 1816 reported shoplifting incidents through December 18, 2019, and 1207 through the same point in 2021. However, the number of shoplifting incidents has steadily increased from July of this year through the middle of December, according to Humphreys.
Shoplifting numbers from 2020 were significantly lower than in past years, due to COVID shutdowns of retail stores. That data is only from incidents that have been reported, and Humphreys said they know not all shoplifting incidents are called in.
"Just the presence of officers in those malls and around the stores that are having problems, we know that we've averted some shoplifting incidents by just being there as well," Humphreys said. "We'll continue these as much as we can, and hopefully the word will get out there to shoplifters that we're not going to tolerate this."
SPD suggests shoppers don't leave packages in their cars, and to not take matters in their own hands if witnessing a theft in progress. They encourage people to be good witnesses if it's safe to do so, though. Take a picture or get a license plate number of a suspect if it's safe to do so, and always report the crime to Crime Check. Even if it doesn't help solve that particular theft, it may help police identify repeat offenders or theft patterns.