SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department will officially open a downtown precinct at the location of a former Umpqua Bank this summer.
Mayor Nadine Woodward announced Monday that the new precinct is expected to open in July at Riverside Ave. and Wall St. on the first floor of the former Umpqua location.
“Creating an expanded and visible police precinct in the heart of downtown was my top priority coming into office,” Mayor Woodward says. “We have worked with our partners and, barely seven weeks into my term as Mayor, I’m proud to announce our new location and plans to focus more on community policing and improve public safety downtown.”
The precinct is expected to accommodate up to 35 police officers and will include two Spokane County Sheriff's deputies.
The city signed a 10-year lease for the building across the street from the STA Plaza, and is partnering with STA and Downtown Spokane Partnership for furnishings and parking. The precinct will replace a smaller location at the Intermodal Center.
“Today is an exciting day for the community and our officers who are looking forward to new opportunities to be proactive in their policing,” says Police Chief Craig Meidl.
The precinct will feature prominent signage and police car parking on the street, aimed at enhancing public safety presence.
“Public safety is always important to our community and the council,” says Council President Breean Beggs. “People who work, visit, and live downtown will notice improvements in their daily experiences and during large community events.”
With approximately 6,800 square feet, the new precinct will initially accommodate seven new sworn members in addition to the 16 already assigned downtown. The Behavioral Health Unit will also add five new members in addition to the two currently working downtown.
"The new precinct is an emphasis on prevention through visibility and interaction with our community,” says Councilmember Lori Kinnear, chair of the council’s public safety committee.
