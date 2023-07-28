SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Department will begin enforcing the city ordinance, passed last month, to enforce city park hours starting July 30.
The ordinance makes it a misdemeanor for people to be in a city park between the hours of 11:00 p.m. - 5:00 a.m., the exception is for Riverfront Park which closes at midnight.
Police will focus on education and warnings with the discretion to arrest and cite individuals. Individuals who refuse to leave a park after-hours will be either be arrested or given a citation.
This law applies to park property, which includes parking lots, and green spaces along the rivers and trails. There will be additional signs that will be posted on the park spaces that are harder to identify.
Before this ordinance, a violation of after-hour park use was a civil infraction. Now, officers can now give a misdemeanor and detain people in the parks who may be committing crimes.
Spokane police has partnered with Park Rangers to keep the park safe and functional for everyone.
Parks are currently closed from 10:00 p.m. - 6:00 a.m., except for Riverfront Park closing at midnight. For more information on the park rules and hours you can visit the website HERE.