SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating after three burglaries at gun stores were carried out with stolen vehicles over the course of two days.
Two of the burglaries happened at a gun store on the 1700 block of east Trent, while the third happened at a gun store on the 1400 block of north Greene. In all three incidents, the suspect used a stolen vehicle to drive through the front of the building.
The first burglary happened at the Trent location in the early morning of Nov. 24. The next day around 3 a.m., the same tactic was used at the same location. Minutes later, a car was driven through a secured door and brick wall of the Green St. location.
It is unclear how many guns have been stolen or if these break-ins are related.
While little could be shared about the on-going investigation, SPD stated they wanted to alert other retailers which could be targeted by the thieves and make them aware of the "aggressive and remarkable tactics" used in the burglaries.
If anyone has information regarding these events, they are encouraged to contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.