SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are still looking for a driver suspected of hit and-run and fleeing the scene of a crash near Lidgerwood and Empire Thursday afternoon.
An officer attempted to pull over a car driving recklessly on Lidgerwood but stopped the chase when the car fled at a high speed.
The driver, who had two passengers in their car, reportedly blew two stop signs before crashing into another car.
The suspect vehicle then hit a power pole so hard it snapped, and ended up in a neighbor's yard.
Two of the passengers in the suspect car were hospitalized with serious injuries. The driver reportedly left them behind and fled on foot.
Police are actively looking for the suspect. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233