SPOKANE, Wash.- We saw it on Thursday, road blocks set up to prevent people from driving through dangerous flood waters, but some drivers simply ignored the signs.
Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger says as much as they don't want to set them up they have to in the name of safety.
"There's a reason why the police blocked it off and it's not just 'can your vehicle navigate that place safely.' You've got to remember there could be workers in there, there could be other dangers in there that you can't see, so it's not just taking your own safety in your hands you might be endangering other people," explained Sgt. Preuninger.
Whenever there's standing water on a road, there's always a mystery as to what's under the water. A road could be washed away, a blown water main could have caused a big hole, and there could also be debris lurking in the muddy water.
Spokane Police say ignoring the roadblocks and going around them is the equivalent of running a stop sign and or a yield sign.
"The violation they're committing is disregarding a traffic control device. Even though it may not be an actual stop sign or a traffic light if it's been placed there by police and it's an obvious spot where we need you to go around you are essentially running a stop sign or disregarding a yield sign," said Preuninger.
The fine for that in Washington State is up to $250 and once officers pull you over more fines are fair game.
"For example, if you don't have insurance and if you don't have your vehicle registration a lot of times you'll see those types of things add on. It's not just initially disregarding a traffic control device but if you're driving in a way that is negligent or reckless and endangering other people, what was a traffic infraction a municipal infraction can become a criminal traffic event and then you're looking at more serious fines," added Preuninger.
So remember, while crews works to clean up and secure roadways, do not ignore road blocks.