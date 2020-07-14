SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are warning the public after a woman in Spokane received a fraudulent call asking for donations to a fund benefiting law enforcement and families of fallen law enforcement.
According to police, the phone call came from an unknown man and sounded recorded. The man asked for the donation either by a mailed envelope or an immediate donation via a credit card.
The victim told the caller to send the information to her address. She was immediately transferred to the alleged billing department, where she was pressured to contribute by using her credit card.
The victim asked again to have the information mailed to her, prompting the caller to immediately hang up.
"This is a great example of a community member questioning the authenticity of an individual, group or organization asking for donations," Spokane Police said in a press release. "Fortunately she is not out any money, only some time."
The Spokane Police Department noted that representatives will never call asking for monetary donations over the phone. They recommend never giving out personal information like bank and credit card information or PIN numbers, passwords or your social security number over the phone to anyone seeking money.
Anyone who receives a suspicious call asking for a donation from an organization they can't verify is asked to report the incident to Crime Check at (509)456-2233.
