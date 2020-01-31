SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is warning parents about a scam that has recently popped up once again in Spokane. The scam is called "virtual kidnapping."
This is how the scam works; An army of scammers scour social media sites like Facebook and are preying on parents who have posted that their child is missing.
The scammers have all the information they need — a photo, description, a name and mom or dad's phone number. The scammer can then easily access the family and make demands.
In exchange for the child, the scammers are asking for things like gift cards to be sent to them in exchange for the child.
KHQ's Peter Maxwell is looking into this and will be updating this story once more information becomes available.
