The West End Plaza park has been open for a little over a month in downtown Spokane, but it is already seeing issues.
The park is located at First and Adams covering a two and a half million-gallon wastewater tank. This park is part of a multi-million-dollar project to clean up the Spokane River. The city wanted it to be a gathering place for community events, but unfortunately it is being used for illegal activities as well.
Andrea, who lives across the street from the park said, “we’ve been watching it go up for the last year and pretty much knew this was going to happen.”
Andrea is talking about the transients who have trashed the park leaving behind human waste, graffiti, and even used needles.
When asked if she would walk through here at night, she said, “probably not.”
Sergeant Terry Preunniger said it’s an issue they are constantly dealing with that costs the city not only time but money.
“We've assigned two full time police officers,” Sergeant Preunniger said, “with additional help for the summer to work with parks and code enforcement and their focus is just these types of problems.”
Police encourage anyone who sees issues like these in Spokane parks to report them by calling 311.
Andrea is hopeful the additional resources will be able to clean up Spokane’s newest park before it gets worse.
Andrea said, “absolutely encouraging, but we’ll see.”