Weather Alert

...GUSTY WEST WINDS TODAY AND TOMORROW... .BREEZY AND GUSTY WINDS WILL PERSIST IN CENTRAL WASHINGTON THIS EVENING RAISING CONCERNS OF GRASS AND BRUSH FIRES IN THE ELLENSBURG, VANTAGE, WENATCHEE, AND CHELAN AREAS. WEDNESDAY WILL BE EVEN WINDIER WITH WIDESPREAD SUSTAINED WINDS IN THE 12 TO 18 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 40 MPH ACROSS THE COLUMBIA BASIN, WEST PLAINS, AND WASHINGTON PALOUSE. LOCALIZED GUSTS TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE AROUND ELLENSBURG AND WENATCHEE TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 673 AND 674... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY. THE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * AFFECTED AREA: FIRE WEATHER ZONE 673 EAST WASHINGTON NORTHERN COLUMBIA BASIN (ZONE 673) AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 674 EAST WASHINGTON PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA (ZONE 674). * WINDS: WEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITIES: 15 TO 25 PERCENT. * IMPACTS: GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES WILL HAVE THE POSSIBILITY TO QUICKLY SPREAD GRASS AND BRUSH FIRES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&