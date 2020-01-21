SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police arrested a burglary suspect who they say was stabbed by a victim while he was attempting to enter her bedroom.
SPD responded to the report of an occupied burglary in the 3900 block of E 23rd Ave. on Monday around 11:45 a.m. The victim caller reported a man attempted to get into her home earlier that morning and had returned.
Police responded to the earlier call, but weren't able to locate the suspect.
The woman and her daughter were hiding in a bedroom when the suspect attempted to open the front door. She had armed herself with a kitchen knife.
The suspect then threw a brick through the bedroom window and attempted to force his way into the bedroom. The victim was standing next to the window at the time.
As the suspect attempted to enter the home, he made statements about raping the woman. Out of fear for her and her daughter's safety, she stabbed the man in defense.
After being stabbed, he went back to the front door. He then tried getting back through the broken window two more times.
Upon arrival of SPD officers, the suspect was still on the backyard patio of the home.
The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Nicholas Abraham, was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation revealed the car Abraham had arrived in was stolen from Wendle Motors earlier Monday.
The victim suffered cuts on her hand from the broken glass of the bedroom window, and was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.
Upon release from the hospital, Abraham was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree burglary with sexual motivation and vehicle theft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.