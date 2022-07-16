BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Four people are injured and a fifth dead after a golf cart crashed on West Lakeshore Rd. in Bonner County Friday night.
According to Idaho State Police (ISP), at around 9 p.m., five adults were riding a golf cart southbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle, sending it rolling. The driver and three passengers were transported to a nearby hospital for their injuries.
A 52-year-old man from Spokane who was also in the cart and was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been notified, but the identity and cause of death have not been released at this time.
Spokane Police Department stated the injured and deceased persons were SPD officers.
Traffic was closed off in both directions for around three hours while emergency personnel responded.
ISP is continuing to investigate the incident.
