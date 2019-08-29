A career politician, a TV anchor, a real estate developer, and a lawyer, two of these four people will be leading the City of Spokane in two months. One of the most controversial issues they'll have to tackle is homelessness.
For the first time, Spokane's mayor and city council president candidates will be together, on stage, answering your questions, as the forum will be open to everyone.
"For some of them, it'll be the first time we hear from them on this topic publicly," Joe Ader, chair for Spokane Homeless Coalition, said.
The race for mayor and city council president has been tight, but the solutions for homelessness, couldn't be farther apart. Thursday, September 5, you can finally ask candidates not only what they think the problems are, but also how they want to fix it. The non-profit's first question: what about the kids?
"What you see downtown, are single individual adults, but there's thousands of homeless children in our community that never get that attention," Ader said.
While candidates like Ben Stuckart are pushing for more low-income housing for homeless men and women, Nadine Woodward has a tougher approach, saying drug addictions are a huge part of the problem, and homeless people are relying too much on these shelters, that's costing the city big time.
"$22 million between the city and county over the last two years is a lot of money, but if you look at the overall budget, that's less than 1% spent on this issue," Ader said.
Spokane city council president candidates, Breean Beggs and Cindy Wendle will also be on stage. The four of them will each have three minutes to respond to an audience question, and their opponents get a minute each for a challenge.
"It's not necessarily a debate, it's a chance for us to hear from all the candidates," Ader said.
If you'd like to attend the forum, it's going to be held at the Downtown Spokane Public Library, at 8:30 am. Ader says to have your questions ready, because homelessness isn't just a city issue, it's a community issue.
You can watch a live stream from the forum on KHQ.com