SPOKANE, Wash. - Summer is practically here. On Monday, June 17, all Spokane pools and splash pads will be open.
The 2019 season will run until Saturday, August 24. Open swim for all pools will run Monday - Sunday from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
The Northside and Southside Family Aquatics Facilities will be opening on Saturday, June 15.
Further details on swim schedules are available on the City of Spokane website HERE.
Swimmers can also purchase a SplashPass for the 2019 season, which allows for free admission to all six of Spokane's aquatic centers during open swim and lap swim. You can purchase a pass HERE.