KHQ's Tonia Michele spoke to two of the 16 artists of the Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Spokane. Amber Hoit, muralist who painted the letter "C," shared how she feels about Juneteenth becoming a Federal holiday.
"It's so important. It means that we're validated and heard and seen." Amber said.
Shantell Jackson, educator and community leader who painted the letter "K," shares the message behind her piece.
"Overall that piece was really to represent black joy, black healing. I want people to appreciate black lives more than us being shown being murdered and killed. I want people to see the contributions that black people have brought to this country."
Both will be participating in this weekend's Juneteenth Block Party hosted by the Inland Northwest Juneteenth Coalition. Amber will be doing a chalk mural during the celebration and Shantell will be hosting an interactive activity.
The Block Party will be at MLK East Central Community Center from 2 PM to 6 PM. There will be live music and entertainment.
You can connect with Amber on Facebook here.
Amber's Female Painter Crew GoFundMe
Instagram: @AODpainting