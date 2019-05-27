Some local preschool students are learning the true meaning of Memorial Day, and they’re doing something special to remember our fallen veterans.
The Spokane Northeast Youth Center takes its preschool students to Fairmount Memorial Park to pay their respects. The students plant flags and leave pennies on headstones in the Garden of Valor.
Executive director Kate Green says the pennies indicate someone has visited the grave. She says the trip is special for the students, their teachers and their families.
“It’s just a great opportunity for them to come and realize what this weekend’s about, and give them the opportunity to honor the veterans who fought so hard for us,” Green said.
Green says this is the center’s second annual visit to the cemetery, and they hope to make the trip a yearly tradition.