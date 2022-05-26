"As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster."
The line that not only kicked off the 1990 masterpiece Goodfellas, but also rocketed Ray Liotta to Hollywood's A-list. It was a 40-year career that took him everywhere from the mob-infested streets of New York, to the baseball-playing ghost-infested fields of Iowa, and for a brief moment in 2010 the pothole-infested streets of Spokane.
"It was a job we did for Sony," Producer Rich Cowan recalled while standing in the studio warehouse his company, The Northwest Package, recently purchased. "It was a great experience working with Ray."
Cowan and North-By-Northwest made the film The River Sorrow - later renamed by Sony as The River Murders - in the Lilac City in 2010, which as Hollywood has found out over the years is a sweet, little secret spot for the silver screen.
"Look at all of the different things we have here within half an hour," Cowan said of Spokane as a filming destination. "We've (Spokane) played New York six different times with 6 different shows cause we have the downtown grid that looks very east coast-ish."
And 12 years ago, Liotta - a New Jersey native - brought his own east coast flair to the Inland Northwest while filming The River Murders, and as colorful and as volatile as he could be on screen, as the director of the film, Cowan simply remembers Liotta as a professional.
"As an actor, he was part of the film-making process. He arrived early, about two weeks (prior to filming) and he went to every location with myself and the DP (Director of Photography)," Cowan said. "Usually on a shoot, the actors will only show up on the day... and then when we started shooting, Ray was his own stand in. He was always on set. Ray wanted to be involved all the time, which is awesome."
Cowan also recalls Liotta as a seasoned veteran, who treated everyone as his equal and someone who was ready to help those just getting started in the industry.
"Let's say a local actors comes in to a play a little scene for a couple of lines. Ray would be there for that person. He would do all the off-camera lines," Cowan said. "He was very give as an actor to fellow actors."
A master of his craft, Ray Liotta will be remembered for his iconic roles in so many unforgettable films, which included a brief stop in Spokane 12 years ago.
According to his publicist, Liotta died Thursday in the Dominican Republic while filming the movie Dangerous Waters. The exact cause of death has not yet been released, but Liotta's publicist added the actor died in his sleep. He was 67-years-old.