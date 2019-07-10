A Spokane organization is working to help women in need find jobs, and it’s tackling the challenge one cup of coffee at a time.
The New Leaf Bakery & Cafe is a program by Transitions. It exists to help women who are struggling to find or keep jobs. Participants gain work experience in food service, which they can use to get more permanent jobs once they leave the program.
New Leaf is broken into two main tracks: café and kitchen. The café option is an eight-week training program focusing on developing barista and customer service skills. The kitchen track is a more intense, six-month long program. Trainees will learn to cook a full menu for New Leaf’s catering service.
Development director Sarah Lickfold says they want to help women get relevant work experience, but the program is about so much more than learning to make coffee or food.
“We work on life skills,” Lickfold said. “We talk about, ‘what are those barriers to employment?’ We talk about communication, which is a huge skill that not a lot of people get to learn in their lifetimes.”
Lickfold says women in the program will also receive coaching on resumés, cover letters and interview practices.
The New Leaf Bakery & Café will host an open house and bake sale on Wednesday, July 10. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the New Leaf Kitchen. The kitchen is located at 3102 W Fort George Wright Drive in Spokane.
