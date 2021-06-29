SPOKANE, Wash. - It was a normal day for a Spokane property manager until a man attempted to steal her keys.
Michelle Christie said it all started when she heard the loud crash. She ran over to the scene to find a 23-year-old Raul Arevalo holding onto his side.
"He's like 'can somebody take me to the hospital, somebody just hit me,'" Christie said recounting the incident. "I said 'sit down and I'll call 911.'"
But Christie said Arevalo insisted on having her drive him to the hospital.
Christie said he then tried to jump into somebody else's car before trying to grab her keys.
After fighting, Christie let the keys go. The catch? The keys were not for a car but for the property she manages.
"I realized, I can let him get in my building," she said. "He ran down to the first car in our parking lot."
Christie said, "I ran down and grabbed him by the back of his shirt and started hitting him. That's when I ripped his shirt off."
After a struggle, Christie said Arevalo dropped the keys and took off.
Spokane Police is still looking for Arevalo. SPD said he is believed to be armed and dangerous. If you see him call 911.