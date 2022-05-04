Spokane prosecutors drop second degree murder charges against man accused of killing 19-month-old

SPOKANE, Wash. - A couple of weeks ago, Spokane County prosecutors dropped second degree murder charges against 20-year-old Mickey Brown.
Brown was accused of killing his girlfriend's 19-month-old daughter, Azaelia Jones, while watching her.
According to court documents, an autopsy performed by the medical examiner received by the state, listed the cause and manner of death as "undetermined."
After interviewing the primary medical experts involved in the case, prosecutors don't believe there's enough evidence to provide beyond a reasonable doubt that Brown is guilty of second degree murder, according to court documents.
The charges were dismissed without prejudice, which means they could be brought back.