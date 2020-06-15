SPOKANE, Wash. - 20-year-old Troy LeBlanc is accused of harassing and threatening to kill a Spokane police officer during protests on May 31 and June 1.
On May 31, the officer claims he was "receiving derogatory comments from [LeBlanc] related to 'my time is coming' and I'm a 'racist pig' in a lot across the street from the Big Red Wagon, according to court documents.
After protesters marched to the Spokane County Public Service Building and courthouse, the officer states he was on the frontline facing protesters and claims LeBlanc "was now standing in my face, inform me he was going to find out where I love '**** my wife and daughters' and finally 'pull my babies out of their beds,' according to court documents.
The officer also claimed LeBlanc told him he'd find out where the officer lives and told the officer "I better have something more than the vest I was wearing when he found me," according to court documents.
The officer interpreted "this statement as a threat directed towards me in which the defendant would be carrying a firearm."
The officer also claimed LeBlanc told him "he could easily find out where I live due to the fact 'our people' found out where the Seattle Police Officer lived within one hour after the small child in Seattle was 'OC-ed' (pepper spray) during the Seattle demonstrations. I later learned this incident actually occurred on 05/30/2020 in Seattle, Washington."
The incident both LeBlanc and the officer mention is from protests in Seattle, where a child was with a group of protesters. A Seattle police officer fired mace at the group, which resulted in the child being maced in the face, the son's father told 'The Guardian.'
The officer claimed he was "receiving these threats repeatedly from [LeBlanc] over a period of 45 minutes to an hour," then watched him walk away from the Public Safety Building," according to court documents.
The officer then stated he was "traveling to the downtown area in a marked Spokane Police vehicle, during which time our vehicle was overwhelmed/attacked by approximately 100 rioters who pelted our vehicle with rocks, sticks, and water bottles... Having rocks and water bottles thrown at me repeatedly during the course of the riot," according to court documents.
The officer said he later saw LeBlanc "along with the group of males he was with at the Public Safety Building travel slowly by the line of officers I was standing with, in a black in color Chevrolet," according to court documents. The officer then informed "fellow officers of the threats I received during the course of the day from the defendant who was seated in the vehicle."
The next day, June 1, the officer claimed he was at Spokane City Hall, when a fellow officer shouted "to me as I was standing my post, he was just contacted by the defendant ('the male with the dreads') who informed him 'tell Officer --------- I'm still coming for him," according to court documents.
"Due to the fact the threats [now and future] directed towards me were specific enough I have relocated my family to an undisclosed location, the referencing of the incident with the Seattle Police Officer, the fact the defendant returned on the second day to remind me he was still 'coming for me,' and the fact LeBlanc was observed numerous times during this time of lawlessness/violence, I have no doubt LeBlanc's intentions were to intimidate a public servant and threaten my life along with my families lives," the officer stateed in court documents.
A warrant was issued for LeBlanc's arrest on June 5, according to court records. He was arrested on Friday, June 12, and booked into the Spokane County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
On Monday, June 15, LeBlanc made his first appearance in court.
"[LeBlanc] does not have any prior convictions, misdemeanor, or felony. He does not have any weapons in his possession," Morgan Maxey, LeBlanc's attorney, said on Monday. "This is his first felony charge."
"I believe the only reason why [LeBlanc] was taken into custody on Friday was in the event there was a protest on Sunday, based on the allegations," Maxey said.
Judge John Stine noted DeBlanc had three other pending assault charges in stemming from an incident in April.
"Police officers tend to take a lot of abuse, so again, if it was just them it would be a different story. But you also have three other assault charges in April of this year pending... I'm not sure what's happening in your life right now, but you've gone this far with no criminal history, then all of a sudden in the last two months, you've got some real problems," Judge Stine said during LeBlanc's hearing on Monday.
"Other then the guy throwing the guy throwing the Molotov cocktail, yours goes beyond what I've usually seen from most of the protesters. This was not just an isolated incident... It wasn't just getting in the police officers face, it was threatening the kids and the families, making very specific threats," Judge Stine said.
LeBlanc's bond was reduced to $5,000. He was ordered by Judge Stine to not come into contact with the officers accusing him of felony harassment and must stay in Spokane County. He is set to be back in court on June 23.
