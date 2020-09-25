Renee White, a protester and leading voice for young demonstrators in Spokane, was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky on Wednesday.
White was one of 127 people arrested during protests over a grand jury decision to not indict officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.
"We were just walking up (downtown Louisville)," White said. "(We wanted) to see Breonna Taylor's memorial and (police) immediately balled us up in a circle."
Louisville police issued a curfew on Wednesday night, after several businesses and city vehicles were damaged.
"I was chained up like a dog, just cause I broke curfew," White said
White felt moved to demonstrate in Louisville because she believes racial injustice is a systemic consequence of societal structures, specifically within law enforcement.
Her fight for justice is also very personal. Her brother, Sherif White, was shot and killed when he was 17. His case was never solved and closed, which White believes was a rushed decision. While she's advocated against police brutality for months, she's been fighting for her brother's case to re-open for years.
