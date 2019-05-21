On Tuesday, Planned Parenthood held Day of Action rallies across the United States, including in Spokane, protesting to "Stop the Bans" that have been passed in multiple states.
The flagship rally was held in Washington, D.C. outside of the Supreme Court. Several lawmakers and 2020 presidential candidates attended, including Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Cory Booker.
Spokane's "Stop the Ban" rally happened at the Tribal Gathering Place, just north of City Hall.
Dozens of protesters showed up, saying that the recent legislation infringes on personal decisions that should be left to women and their doctors.
There's another protest planned for Wednesday in Spokane. Find that information HERE: https://www.facebook.com/events/2268158930068585/