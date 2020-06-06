Driving

Spokane residents took to their cars Saturday afternoon for a socially distant demonstration demanding justice and change. 

Cars packed the parking lot of the former Albertsons at 37th and Regal before taking to the streets of Spokane's South Hill. The cars were covered in signs, banners and writing calling for reform. The Peace and Justice Action League of Spokane said more than 500 cars and bicycles took part in the procession. 

Driver Julia Smith was proud of the demonstration of solidarity.

"I hope that by bringing all of these people together, by making a scene on our streets, that people will see that we're not going to stop until things actually change," Smith said. 

Traffic along their route slowed to a crawl, but drivers like Anwar Peace said this is about so much more than convenience. 

"To you in Spokane who had to be affected by the traffic blockage, sorry," Peace said. "It was a small price to pay for a life and many lives that have been lost at the hands of the police."

People of all ages came to their front yards or the sidewalks in front of their homes to watch the caravan drive past. Many raised their fists in solidarity, waved and cheered in support. 

 
Peace said that unity is what the movement is about. 
 
"A lot of support was out there, and I am so hopeful to see that support," Peace said. "To see young children out here with their families to stand up for people they don't even know."
 
He hopes the next generation will continue to push for change, and likes what he sees in future leaders like little Felina and Cavvy Garegnani. 
 
 
"It doesn't matter what color they are. It doesn't matter what they look like or anything. It just, we're all people. We're all people that were put on this planet for a reason," 10-year-old Cavvy Garegnani said.
 
"And everybody should treat black people nice," five-year-old Felina Garegnani added. 
 
Information about the region's planned Sunday protests can be found here.

