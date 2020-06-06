Spokane residents took to their cars Saturday afternoon for a socially distant demonstration demanding justice and change.
Cars packed the parking lot of the former Albertsons at 37th and Regal before taking to the streets of Spokane's South Hill. The cars were covered in signs, banners and writing calling for reform. The Peace and Justice Action League of Spokane said more than 500 cars and bicycles took part in the procession.
Driver Julia Smith was proud of the demonstration of solidarity.
"I hope that by bringing all of these people together, by making a scene on our streets, that people will see that we're not going to stop until things actually change," Smith said.
Traffic along their route slowed to a crawl, but drivers like Anwar Peace said this is about so much more than convenience.
"To you in Spokane who had to be affected by the traffic blockage, sorry," Peace said. "It was a small price to pay for a life and many lives that have been lost at the hands of the police."
People of all ages came to their front yards or the sidewalks in front of their homes to watch the caravan drive past. Many raised their fists in solidarity, waved and cheered in support.
