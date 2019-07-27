Protesters gathered in Downtown Spokane Saturday afternoon, but they weren't demonstrating against something that's happening in town, they're standing up for a sacred mountain in Hawaii.
"It's just so much has been taken away from us, and now that we're taking a stand, it's pretty amazing," protester, Deidre-Lynn Kalani, said.
Nearly 3,000 miles away from Mauna Kea, this peaceful protest won’t back down.
"There is more to our culture than grass skirts and coconut bras, we stand for much more than that," Kalani said.
Kalani lives in Spokane now, but still calls Hawaii home. Protesters wanted to spread awareness that an injustice is happening to their culture. After years of legal battles, a Thirty Meter Telescope is being built on Mauna Kea, the highest mountain in Hawaii. Protesters say, it's sacred land, but the State of Hawaii says, it's the government's land.
The 1.4 billion dollar telescope is supposed to be one of the world's most advanced cameras, that TMT International Observatory says, will allow scientists to investigate deeper into black holes. Because of the mountain's consistent clear weather, several other telescopes already sit on top of Mauna Kea, and protesters say, enough is enough.
"A lot of people visit, but it's good to know the people of the land, are fighting for the land to keep it sacred, and keep it Hawaiian," Kalani said.
For more information about the telescope, visit: https://www.tmt.org/
For more information about the protest: http://kahea.org/issues/sacred-summits