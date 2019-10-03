SPOKANE, Wash. - A public defender from Spokane will be appearing on Jeopardy! on Thursday, October 3.
Kate Allison first auditioned for the show in Portland about a year ago. Then, earlier this summer, she got the call to head down to Burbank.
"Everyone just has to play their own game," Allison said when asked if anyone's strategy was influenced by previous Jeopardy juggernauts. "If you're trying to play like someone else and it's not natural to you, it's not going to work."
While Allison couldn't share how she did on the show, she did say she wasn't sweating the final category.
"Final Jeopardy!, I was comfortable," Allison said. "I was happy with the category."
