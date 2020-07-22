Spokane Public Facilities looks for artists to build pieces at the Spokane SportsPlex

The Spokane Public Facilities District is calling on artists as they are looking for artwork to be built outside the Spokane SportsPlex.
According to Spokane Arts, they are looking for two pieces to be built along Dean Avenue that are interactive.
Spokane Arts is looking for the artwork pieces to be themed around sports actives but artists are encouraged to interoperate the theme.
According to Spokane Arts, the application deadline is August 14.
