SPOKANE, Wash. - On Wednesday, the Spokane Public Facilities District posted an update on their website regarding the impact COVID-19 may have on events.
In the statement, they wrote there has not been any scheduling changes for events but will continue to monitor the situation.
"We are monitoring the impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in our community and are in consistent contact with our local, state, and federal partners. Our top priority is always the health and safety of our participants, volunteers, staff, guests, and spectators. On the recommendation of our local health department, there have been no scheduling changes to our events and programs. We expect staff who are feeling ill to stay home and request that participants who are ill or have compromised immune systems not attend our events. We will provide ongoing updates as necessary."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.