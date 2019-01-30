SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Public Library is celebrating Black History Month, quickly approaching in February, with a variety of special events.

Presumption of Innocence: Further Conversations About Bail and Incarceration in Spokane

Saturday, February 2, 3:30pm | Shadle Library, 2111 W. Wellesley

Please join Kurtis Robinson and Christina Kamkosi for a needed conversation about bail, our local jail, and the Bail Project and Bail Disruptors in Spokane.

Moroccan Society and Culture

Sunday, February 3, 3:30pm | South Hill Library, 3324 S. Perry

This presentation by Dr. Mohammed Boudoudou is one of our events celebrating Black History Month. It will discuss the geographic, ethnic, cultural, and religious aspects of Morocco, painting a mosaic of the landscape, society, and culture of the country.

Movie Night: Selma

Wednesday, February 6, 5:45pm | Downtown Library, 906 W. Main

Civil-rights activists march from Selma, Ala., to Montgomery to secure voting rights for black Americans in this Oscar-nominated docudrama, which focuses on the actions of Martin Luther King Jr. Starring David Oyelowo, Cuba Gooding, Jr.; PG-13; 128 minutes.

The Critical Tenets for the Sphere of Dominance and White Fragility

Saturday, February 9, 3:30pm | South Hill Library, 3324 S. Perry

Please join us for this presentation by Dr. Claudine Richardson from Spokane Falls Community College. She will examine and discuss the five critical tenets of power and white fragility. This program is one of our events celebrating Black History Month.

Alma Woodsey Thomas for Kids: A Black History Month Event

Tuesday, February 12, 4pm | Indian Trail Library, 4909 W. Barnes

Join us to learn about the artist Alma Woodsey Thomas, and then create your own art in her style! For 2nd-6th graders. Young children should be accompanied by a caregiver.

Movie: BlacKkKlansman

Saturday, February 16, 3pm | East Side Library, 524 S. Stone

A black detective sets out to infiltrate the Colorado chapter of the Ku Klux Klan with the help of his Jewish colleague. In the midst of the 1970s civil rights movement, they risk their lives to obtain insider information on the violent organization. Rated R.

A Bright Tomorrow Through Education: Past, Present, and Future

Saturday, February 16, 3:30pm | Shadle Library, 2111 W. Wellesley

It has been said, "Knowledge is power!” Power to read, to write and to educate. Past, present and future - there have been and are barriers. We will follow and study the historical timeline. Education is power and barriers must be resolved. This program is one of our events celebrating Black History Month.

Becoming Your Best Self: How to Fulfill Your Destiny, Told Through Examples of Black History

Monday, February 18, 6:30pm | South Hill Library, 3324 S. Perry

In this lecture, the audience will be embraced by topics such as “The Secret to Continuous Movement,” “Being vs. Becoming,” “Who’s Telling Your Story?,” and more. Join Andre J. Wicks for a motivating and insightful journey down the path of rising above, overcoming adversity, and tackling obstacles in order to become your best self, like many of our ancestors did.

Alma Woodsey Thomas for Kids: A Black History Month Event

Wednesday, February 20, 4:00pm | Hillyard Library, 4005 N. Cook

Join us to learn about the artist Alma Woodsey Thomas, and then create your own art in her style! For 2nd-6th graders. Young children should be accompanied by a caregiver.

Movie: 42

Wednesday, February 20, 5:45pm | Downtown Library, 906 W. Main

This film tells the story of Jackie Robinson’s historical signing to the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947, becoming the first black Major League baseball player and forever changing professional sports. Starring Chadwick Boseman, Harrison Ford; PG-13; 128 minutes.

Finding York of the Lewis and Clark Expedition. A Presentation by Robert L. Bartlett, Ph.D.

Tuesday, February 26, 6:30pm | Shadle Library, 2111 W. Wellesley

The tale of York, born a slave in the early 1770s in Virginia and later the manservant of William Clark, serves as an example of how invisible the lives and contributions of slaves were throughout American history. York lived the expected life of a slave and manservant until an unlikely event, the Corps of Discovery expedition, led to the historic trek across uncharted territory to the Pacific Ocean and back again. That event forever changed his outlook and his relationship with William Clark. This is York’s story before, during, and after the expedition, told by him.

About Spokane Public Library

