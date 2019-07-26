Local teens are itching to take on an alien-themed escape room experience in a highly-anticipated event that begins Friday and extends into next week at Spokane Public Libraries.
The "Escape Room: Alien Abduction!" event will be hosted at four different SPL branches, beginning with the Shadle location Friday afternoon. The event is for ages 12-18.
The Shadle escape room events will be held at 2:30, 3:15, 4 and 4:45 p.m. Friday, July 26.
The same time schedule will be in place for the Hillyard location Tuesday (July 30), the South Hill location Wednesday (July 31), and the Indian Trail location Thursday (Aug. 1).
The escape room event has been highly anticipated with all but of the 16 scheduled events' registration being fully booked as of Friday morning. Those looking to participate can request to be wait-listed for a time slot.
The event description reads: "Teens and Tweens are invited to take a trip out of this world in an interactive escape room experience. The Washington Talking Book & Braille Library and The Spokane Public Library have partnered to bring an inclusive space-themed escape room, complete with clues in both large print and braille. Teens and Tweens of all abilities are welcome to join in and escape, if you can! Registration Required."