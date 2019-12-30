SPOKANE, Wash. - The Northtown Mall will be home to a new location for the Spokane Public Library in the new year.
The location, which will be titled, "To Be Continued: A Spokane Public Library," will open its doors on Thursday, January 2, 2020. It will house a large collection of books, DVDs and other resources for library patrons.
To Be Continued will be located near the mall entrance by Buffalo Wild Wings and Blue Zoo. Patrons can choose Northtown as a hold pickup location, attend semiweekly story times, use internet computers and more, according to a release from Spokane Public Library.
The location will be a temporary replacement for the Shadle Library while renovations are taking place. Construction will begin early 2020. The Shadle Library will undergo a 30,000 square foot expansion with and improved children's area, a quiet reading area and meeting space.
