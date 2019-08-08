The Spokane Public Library will no longer charge fines for overdue items, effective immediately.
That being said, they still would like you to make an effort in returning books and other items back in a timely manner.
The SPL Board of Trustees voted unanimously in May to eliminate fines, after closely reviewing data that supported the change.
“It gives me great pleasure to be able to make this change for the customers of the library. When I was a young single mother with two young boys, the library was very important to us for entertainment and educational materials. Library fines were a concern in our tight budget each month,” said Mary Starkey, Board of Trustees Chair. “I never want a citizen or parent in Spokane to avoid using the library because they cannot pay overdue fines.”
The SPL joins several libraries nationwide that are eliminating fines, an exciting development in the SPL's 125-year history. Research has shown eliminating fines results in increased usage of library materials, more visits and increased customer satisfaction.
“Overdue fines create a barrier to library access for the most economically vulnerable populations in our community. These are the same populations that are in greatest need of our services including children, the homeless and the working poor,” says Andrew Chanse, Executive Director. “Through various ‘fine forgiveness’ programs, we have learned anecdotally that our customers are deterred from using the library because of existing overdue fines or the possibility of incurring them.”
The SPL says 25 percent of its users with overdue fines are living in poverty and nearly half make less than the median household income in Spokane.
Additionally, the library has eliminated copier and printing fees, establishing a print limit of 50 copies per month.
The SPL further stated that late fines and printing fees are not a significant revenue stream for the library, as the fines offset the cost of administrating and collecting the funds.
Fines posted to accounts prior to Aug. 2019 will remain active. Flexible payment plans are available, and the library is looking into ways to remove this barrier in the future.
Customers are urged to continue returning materials on time so that others may have the opportunity to check them out. Email reminders are sent regarding due dates. Items overdue by 14 or more days will be considered lost, with customers being billed for them.
Big Announcement: Spokane Public Library no longer charges late fines for overdue items! #FineFree #NoMoreFines https://t.co/N330xBpQUK pic.twitter.com/1ywwBsKBzK— Spokane Public Library (@spokanelibrary) August 8, 2019