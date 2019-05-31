SPOKANE, Wash. - In response to controversy regarding its recent announcement of Drag Queen Story Hour, Spokane Public Library will be hosting a community discussion.
The panel will be on the topic of drag queens and will take place at the downtown library on June 8 at 2:30 pm. The panel will consist of experts and community members representing multiple perspectives.
"As a rule of thumb, we encourage respectful, non-disruptive dissent at any of our events and request that all attendees abide by the Library's Code of Conduct. Choice of attendance is applicable to all events the Library offers," the library said in a release.
Just minutes after Drag Queen Story Hour was announced, a protest had been planned. The Facebook group for the protest is called 500 Moms Strong and aims to have 500 mother show up to protest the event on June 15 at the South Hill library.
KHQ also spoke with the South Hill library's outreach coordinator, who said the event is very much in line with what the library is trying to do in the community.